Open BARK Night Aug. 26 at Four Brothers Drive In

This might be the best idea for a fundraiser ever. What could be better than hanging out with your best friends watching a safely distanced comedy show on a warm summer night? And by best friends, I mean your dogs. How about doing all that while you raise money for the Dutchess County SPCA? Pretty cool, right?

On Wednesday, Aug. 26, which is also National Dog Day, Four Brothers Drive-in on Route 22 in Amenia will be bringing back Open BARK Night to celebrate all of the amazing dogs in our lives. With the purchase of an event ticket dogs and their humans will be treated to a night of socially-distanced comedy from Matt Richards, a screening of the ultimate dog flick, Secret Life of Pets, free movie themed toys, a free bag of treats, raffle prizes and more. 100% of the raffle proceeds will be donated to the Dutchess County SPCA.

Four Brothers Drive-in is taking extra precautions to ensure the safety of both the dogs and their humans. In addition to decreasing capacity, all humans are required to wear face masks when outside of their vehicle and social distancing guidelines have been put in place. Dogs should also remain on leash at all times.

For more information about Open BARK Night at Four Brothers Drive-in, visit the event facebook page.