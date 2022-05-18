Wildfire at Harriman State Park is ‘Largest’ in Hudson Valley in 2022

Firefighters and forest rangers rushed to Harriman State Park to put out the "largest wildfire" in the Hudson Valley this year.

On Tuesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation released its weekly DEC Forest Rangers - Week in Review. Among this week's items were Forest Rangers responding to wildfires. One was in the Hudson Valley.

On May 10, Forest Rangers responded to a wildfire in Harriman State Park. Harriman State Park has over 100 hiking trails and is located in Rockland and Orange counties.

Wildfire at Harriman State Park, Village of Suffern, Rockland County, New York

According to the DEC, the wildfire on May 10 inside Harriman State Park was near the Village of Suffern in Rockland County, New York.

The fire was in steep, rocky terrain and burned 62 acres of land, officials say. The DEC worked with Palisades Interstate Park Commission Park Rangers and volunteer firefighters to successfully put out the blaze.

However, with 62 acres of land burned in the blaze, this is the largest wildfire in the DEC's Region 3 in 2022, according to the DEC. Region 3 of the DEC covers Dutchess, Orange, Putnam, Ulster, Sullivan, Rockland and Westchester counties.

The DEC did not say if they know what caused the wildfire. A burn ban was in effect at the time of the fire. The burn ban expired on Saturday, May 14.

Harriman State Park is the second-largest park in the New York State parks system. It features 31 lakes and reservoirs, 200 miles of hiking trails, two beaches, two public camping areas, a network of group camps, and miles of streams. It's home to many wildlife species. Visitors can also enjoy scenic roads, amazing views vistas, and vantage points.

The DEC provided Hudson Valley Post with drone footage of the fire. CLICK HERE to view the drone footage of the wildfire.

