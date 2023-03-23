It is officially Spring in the Hudson Valley and it turns out that it is not just us humans that are excited to get out and enjoy the warmer weather.

Over the next few weeks, we will be hearing more about bears, turtles, deer, and yes beavers. All of our wildlife neighbors will be wandering out of the winter dens and setting up their warm-weather homes. As wildlife starts to stir there are sure to be more encounters like the one that happened this week in Wappingers Falls, New York.

Beaver Spotted Walking Down a Sidewalk in Wappingers Falls, NY

The Friends of the Feathered and Furry Wildlife Center (FFFWC) recently shared a video taken by a concerned Hudson Valley citizen who saw a beaver waddling down a sidewalk of a busy street in the Village of Wappingers Falls. Cue the soundtrack for "Saturday Night Fever- Stayin Alive" and check out the video below.

By sharing this adorable video they were also able to draw attention to some important reminders for this time of year around the Hudson Valley. They open the post with a rather famous quote that is true for many of us and also in this case the beaver spotted wandering a sidewalk on Market Street in Wappingers Falls.

Not All Who Wander Are Not Lost - J.R.R. Tolkien

The FFFWC was contacted by a concerned citizen who is the person who actually took the video you see above. They were worried that the beaver who was seen traveling on the sidewalks throughout town might be in need of assistance. After all, it is not every day you walk out your door onto a busy town street and see a member of our Hudson Valley Wildlife Community wandering down the sidewalk.

FFFWC encourages people to observe and even call them for advice but they stress that sometimes things aren't what they appear to be so it is important to not intervene immediately. It turns out this adventuresome young beaver was attempting to find a place to take up real estate in Wappingers Falls Creek. Apparently, he was having trouble finding a good spot to access the creek.

According to the FFFWC Facebook post the citizen who first reported the sighting kept an eye on the beaver until it managed to find its way down to the water on its own.

The citizen kept in touch with FFF and told us she followed the beaver as he walked the street to the top of the falls, realizing it was too steep and not a good place to start a home. He eventually walked back down to the lower waters where the it was pooled and calmer, satisfied it was a more hospitable environment for a young beaver, went into to the waters and continued on with hs life. (Via Facebook Friends of the Feathered and Furry Wildlife Center)

The FFFWC was happy to share this story showing that even though there may be a few human-made obstacles in the way somehow wildlife figures it out. Of course, when they don't the FFWC is happy to jump in and assist. They rehab Wildlife year round you can contact them at (518) 989-6534. Find out more online at fffwildlifecenter.org. Their mission is to "Let Wild Be Wild".

