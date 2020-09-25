Why You May Start to See Blue Porch Lights in the Hudson Valley

If you notice porch lights turning blue in your neighborhood, you're not imagining things.

Local community members and politicians are beginning to encourage residents to purchase blue light bulbs for their homes in anticipation of an event scheduled for next month.

East Fishkill Councilman, Anil Beephan took to Facebook to urge residents to turn their porch lights blue this October for something he calls "Hudson Valley Goes Blue." The politician is inviting people from across the region to turn their porch lights blue on October 13 to "show their support for our police officers." The date of October 13 was chosen because 10-13 is the code for "officer down."

The idea of using blue lights to show support for law enforcement isn't a new idea. “Project Blue Light” was started in the late 1980s when a woman by the name of Dolly Craig decided to light a blue candle in her living room window in honor of her son-in-law who was killed in the line of duty. Her story was shared by other law enforcement families who also began to light blue candles in honor of fallen officers. The idea eventually turned into a national movement, with not only law enforcement families, but neighbors and friends also displaying blue light bulbs, which eventually replaced the candles as a symbol of respect.

So, if you happen to notice blue lights in your neighborhood, now you'll know why.