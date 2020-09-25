Car Break-Ins Happening in Pleasant Valley

One suspect is in custody.

Over the last few weeks we've been hearing and reading about a rash of car break-ins that have taken place across the Hudson Valley. I was notified through my at home Ring system that a few break-ins took place just the other night in the Arlington area of Poughkeepsie and looks like it's happening all over Dutchess County.

According to the Dutchess County Sherriff's Facebook page, early Thursday morning, September 23rd, Sherriff deputies were called to respond to a vehicle break-in that was in progress in the Town of Pleasant Valley.

Deputies arrived on the scene, a residence on Barbara Lane in the Town of Pleasant Valley, and when they arrived, the suspect took off on foot. After a short period of time the suspect was located, and taken into custody without further incident by the Sheriff departments patrol deputies.

After the suspect was apprehended, the Sheriff's Department announced that they would like any members of the Pleasant Valley area to check their vehicles as soon as possible to make sure they weren't a victim of a vehicle break-in.

If you find that your vehicle was broken into, they are asking you to contact the Dutchess County Sheriffs Office at 845-486-3800 to report it.

Also as a reminder, no matter what town you live in or where you park your car, it's a good idea to never leave anything of value in your car, and you should always make sure that all of your doors are locked every time you leave your car unattended.