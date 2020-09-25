Fall Colors Starting to Pop in the Hudson Valley

So is it acceptable now to start enjoying pumpkin and apple everything?

If you took a look at your calendar this week, you probably noticed that September 22nd was the first official day of fall. It sure did feel like fall here in the Hudson Valley with temps in the low 60s.

Now that the calendar says it's officially fall, we can start keeping an eye out for the beautiful fall foliage that the Hudson Valley is known for.

I Love NY is updating their fall foliage report weekly on their website. Things are looking bright for our foliage future.

According to the foliage report, the Hudson Valley is just starting to see a splash of color. We can "expect nearly 20% color change and bright red leaves this weekend in Columbia County" this is according to Foliage Spotters in the City Of Hudson.

Poughkeepsie and Beacon spotters in Dutchess County are seeing a "10% change with some touches of red and yellow."

At higher elevations near Bear Mountain, they're seeing a small change. Sound like ae a hiking adventure is in your near future if you want to see any color change out that way.

Ulster County is seeing the biggest change with Foliage Spotters predicting a 15% change and an "increasing amounts of yellow, and touches of orange" in the trees.

Unfortunately, there have been no significant changes being predicted this weekend in Putnam and Westchester counties.

Get your flannel, vest and pumpkin spice latte. It's the perfect time to see all the fall changes.