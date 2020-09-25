Afternoon Road Work Causing Headache on Rte 9 South

More and more cars heading to and from work combined with annual road maintenance is causing cars to be delayed on Rte 9 in Poughkeepsie.

It's never fun to be sitting in traffic while on your way home from work you but can't complain about al the potholes on Hudson Valley roadways and then complain when the roads are shut down to have the potholes filled.

There has been a lot of construction and road work taking place in the Hudson Valley lately. Two lanes were temporarily blocked near the Poughkeepsie Galleria on Rte 9 heading south while maintenance crews appeared to be filling potholes. If you need to take Rte 9 south during your commute you may experience delays.

