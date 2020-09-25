Photos Show Secret Illegal ‘Man Cave’ in Grand Central Terminal

Official believe the secret man cave was created so some could "get drunk and party."

The MTA Inspector General claims three Metro-North Railroad employees converted a room at Grand Central Terminal into their personal “man cave,” to “hang out and get drunk and party.”

Three Metro-North workers, a wireman, an electrical foreman and a carpenter foreman, have been suspended without pay after officials allegedly discovered the man cave behind one of the tracks at Grand Central Station.

“Many a New Yorker has fantasized about kicking back with a cold beer in a prime piece of Manhattan real estate – especially one this close to good transportation,” MTA Inspector General Carolyn Pokorny said in a statement posted to social media. “But few would have the chutzpah to commandeer a secret room beneath Grand Central Terminal and make it their very own man-cave, sustained with MTA resources, and maintained at our riders’ expense.”

Workers transformed an unauthorized breakroom, behind a storage room under Track 114, into their own man cave, according to the MTA Inspector General,

Inside the secret room, officials say they found a futon, an air-mattress, bed sheets, a comforter, a pullout cot, a flatscreen TV with streaming capabilities, a refrigerator, microwave, air conditioning, workout equipment and more. Officials also say they found an open can of beer in the refrigerator and an empty can in the garbage.

It's unclear how long the man cave has been at Grand Central Station. Officials say they were tipped off about the secret room by at least two people, adding when they found the room it was exactly as described in two complaints.

"There was a wall-mounted flat screen television connected to a streaming device and a cabinet just below the television that appeared to be constructed to conceal the television. There was a futon couch and a second cabinet that appeared to have been designed to conceal the futon. There was a refrigerator and a microwave. There was a half-consumed beer in the refrigerator and an empty can in the garbage. The refrigerator appears to be MNR property because GCT Administration managers confirmed that the refrigerator was the type purchased by MNR for use in GCT. The OIG also found an air mattress in its original box with a sales receipt and a clear plastic bag filled with sheets and a comforter. Just outside the Unauthorized Breakroom, there was a cabinet in the exterior locksmith shop storage area that concealed a

pullout cot," the MTA Inspector General wrote in a report on the findings.

The air mattress box contained a receipt with the wireman’s name printed on it, the television had a list of network setting connections, one which was to the hot spot from the carpenter foreman’s smartphone and two datebooks, a streaming device, as well as a pull-up bar had the electrical foreman's name, officials say.