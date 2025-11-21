Why New York’s Thanksgiving Traffic Will Be Worse Than Ever

Experts say Thanksgiving traffic in New York is about to be worse than anything we’ve ever seen.

A record number of people will be hitting the roads for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday. (If you're traveling, at the bottom of this article, we have the times you should avoid hitting the road)

Nearly 82 Million Americans Projected to Travel over Thanksgiving

According to AAA, 81.8 million people will travel at least miles from home over the Thanksgiving holiday period from Tuesday, November 25 to Monday, December 1, setting a new overall record. 90 percent will travel by car, officials say.

"That number could end up being higher if some air travelers decide to drive instead of fly, following recent flight cancellations," AAA said in a statement.

In 2024, AAA predicted 80.2 million people to drive over 50 miles for Thanksgiving. 78.2 million was predicted for Thanksgiving travel in 2023.

The travel experts believe more people will be driving this year due to concerns over "recent flight cancellations."

Thanksgiving Is The Worst When It Comes To Holiday Traffic

According to AAA, Thanksgiving is the "busiest holiday for travel," outpacing Memorial Day and July 4.

“Thanksgiving travel numbers are always impressive because this holiday has become synonymous with heading out of town to spend time with loved ones,” Vice President of AAA Travel Stacey Barber said. “People are willing to brave the crowds and make last-minute adjustments to their plans to make lifelong memories, whether it’s visiting extended family or meeting up with friends.”

Best And Worst Time To Travel For Thanksgiving 2025

