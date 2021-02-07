Why is New York One of the Most Hated States?

What in the world did we do to deserve this honor?

Throughout pop culture history, when New York is portrayed we usually get the short end of the stick. It's either a snobby Manhattan elite or a tough talking wise-guy. In reality, New Yorkers are some of the most welcoming people ever.

However, our stereotypes follow us everywhere. Including in polls taken across the United States. The website Zippia want to figure out which state has the most haters. And well, wouldn't you know it? New York made the top 10. We even made the top 5.

How did Zippia get their haterade from? Apparently they looked into 3 different metrics to determine why these states were so hated.

They looked at real stats, like finding which states had the biggest decrease in population. Plus they looked at some hard hitting facts such as "the percent of residents who say the state is the “worst possible state to live in”" and "the number of other states who say the hate a state the most."

Here are the Top 10 Most Hated States in the US:

Illinois New Jersey New York West Virginia California Massachusetts Michigan Mississippi Connecticut Kentucky

Look at New York and New Jersey sitting pretty at the top.

Do you think if more people understood the difference between New York City and New York State they would hate New York less?

I feel like they might have taken sports rivalries into consideration, everyone hates New York sports teams because we're just too good!

They hate us, cuz they ain't us.