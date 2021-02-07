Battle of the Best 2021: Best Sandwich

Boris and Robyn asked for your favorites among the mid-Hudson region restaurants and breweries⁠⁠—and man, did you deliver. Thousands of votes were cast in 10 categories in the seventh annual Boris & Robyn Battle of the Best contest.

We'll be unveiling the winners of two categories each day this week. Monday's announcement includes the Best Sandwich and Best Hot Dog winners.

We're happy to announce that Rossi's Deli of Poughkeepsie won Best Sandwich with 25% of the vote.

Rossi's Deli has become renowned beyond the Hudson Valley. In October 2019, Buzzfeed named Rossi's the best sandwich shop in New York State. Rossi's is located at 45 South Clover Street in Poughkeepsie.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Listen to the Boris & Robyn Show weekday mornings from 6AM to 10AM through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.