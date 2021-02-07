6 Tips to Safely Using Your Space Heater Before You Turn it On

So you have that one room that tends to be a bit colder than the rest? How do you keep it warm? An electric fireplace? A space heater? There are many different kinds of space heater that you can bring into your home, but with all electrical appliances there are a couple of things that you need to keep in mind to make sure that your family stays safe and warm.

Here are a few suggestions from the National Fire Protection Association, to keep in mind, along with your common sense:

When you are looking for a space heater in the first place, look for a seal from a qualified testing laboratory, ie UL. Put the space heater on a flat surface and in a place that has at least three feet clearance in any direction from anything that can burn, including people. Give the heater its space. Proper airflow will help to heat your room more efficiently. When shopping for the heater, try to purchase one that has a thermostat and that will turn itself off when it overheats, or if it tips over, it will automatically shut off as well. Keep the kiddo's away from the heater. Kiddo's also means your pets. They are both very inquisitive and can get hurt by the heater. Always make sure to have the space heater plugged directly into an outlet. This is not a time for you to be using that extension cord. Lastly, remember to turn the space heater off when you leave the room, go to bed or head home for the day. Unattended space heaters are responsible for quite a few fires.

Stay warm and safe!

