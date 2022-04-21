All Ulster County residents and gun owners are being encouraged to take advantage of this unique opportunity.

If you have any kind of firearm in your home, you know how important safety is. The Town of Lloyd Police have teamed up with Project CHILDSAFE to hand out free firearm safety kits in the county.

What is Project CHILDSAFE?

According to the The Town of Lloyd Police Facebook Page, Project CHILDSAFE is a program that was developed by the National Shooting Sports Foundation. It has also reportedly distributed more than 38 million safety kits throughout the entire country since the early 2000s. The program does receive funding from the federal government, the firearms industry, state grants, and public donations.

What will residents get in the kit?

Residents will be allowed 2 per household and the kit will include a gun lock.

When can residents pick them up?

They can be picked up from 7:00am-3:00pm at the Town of Lloyd Police Department.

Wednesday, April 20th (ALREADY PASSED)

Saturday, April 23rd

Wednesday, April 27th

Saturday, April 30th

There is a warning that goes along with the dates above, supplies are limited when it comes to the safety kit distribution. If you know someone that has a firearm in their home, you can pass this information along to them and to other Ulster County residents. Stay safe out there and be responsible.

