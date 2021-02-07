Locals Companies Team Up to Create the Perfect Date Night In

January is almost over, and you know what that means. You don't? It means that it’s almost Valentine’s Day. It's only a couple of weeks away. Don’t want to go out to a romantic restaurant dinner during the pandemic? How about the perfect date night at home? And you don’t have to do anything except to order it and pick it up.

The Date Night In Box is a collaboration between Milk and Honey Mobile Taps, Purple Spoon Bakery, and the Grazing Goddess. The Date Night In Box includes unique drink options that you can add alcohol to, noshes for you and those you love, and some delicious sweets. A gift that's perfect for staying in and staying safe.

Milk and Honey Mobile Taps will supply the Cupid Crush Sangria Infusion Jar and champagne cocktail cubes, Grazing Goddess will provide a charcuterie board that feeds 2 - 4 people with a selection of cheeses, meats and jam, and the Purple Spoon Bakery out of Beacon and New Windsor will supply the sweets including dark chocolate cheesecake brownies, raspberry thumbprint hearts and vanilla citrus shortbread. Sounds delicious, romantic and you can enjoy it all from the safety and comfort of your own home.

Pickup will be on Saturday, Feb. 13 in three locations; Highland, Beacon, and Monroe. Convenient no matter where you live, and just in time for the perfect Valentine's Day. The last date to order is Wednesday, Feb. 10. You can order your Date Night In Box right here. Happy Valentine’s Day and I hope this helps!