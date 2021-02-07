Are These the Oddest Valentine’s Day Gifts or the Best?

So Valentine's Day is just a few weeks, heck just days away, what are you going to get your sweetie? Candy? Card? Chocolates? Maybe this is the one where you get the jewelry?

Here are a few gifts that could either be the BEST or the WORST for the alleged love holiday:

A Potato. Yes, a potato. There is a company called Potato Parcel that will send your sweetheart a custom themed gift featuring, you guessed it a potato. They can even print your picture on the potato. Will this gift get your sweet potato all starched up? Or will it be a spud? Only you can decide.

One thing that you should not do, is forget that it is Valentines Day! Even if the two of you have decided that you are not going to exchange gifts, know when it is (hello Feb 14). For 2021, it is on a Sunday, the second Sunday in February.

