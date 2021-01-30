Shop Local: Hudson Valley Chocolate Shops For Valentine’s Day

Photo by Clem Onojeghuo on Unsplash

Do you feel like a kid when you walk into a chocolate shop? You see all those yummy treats laid out before your eyes? Wondering how on Earth can someone be around these delights and not weigh 1,000 pounds? Do you start humming the Ommpa Lumpa song in your head?  If you are thinking about getting your sweetheart a few things that are not sweet-tart, somethings that are a bit more chocolatey if you will, here are a few places in the Hudson Valley that you can shop local at.

Do you have a favorite place that is not listed here? Let us know about it!

Here are 50 of your favorite retail chains that no longer exist.

Filed Under: choocolate places, Krause's Chocolates, Valentine's Day gift ideas, valentines day
Categories: Articles
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top