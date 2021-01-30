Shop Local: Hudson Valley Chocolate Shops For Valentine’s Day
Do you feel like a kid when you walk into a chocolate shop? You see all those yummy treats laid out before your eyes? Wondering how on Earth can someone be around these delights and not weigh 1,000 pounds? Do you start humming the Ommpa Lumpa song in your head? If you are thinking about getting your sweetheart a few things that are not sweet-tart, somethings that are a bit more chocolatey if you will, here are a few places in the Hudson Valley that you can shop local at.
- Krause’s Chocolates of Saugerties, Rhinebeck and New Paltz. It's worth going in here just to smell the store! Krause's is the place that Jimmy Fallon recently shouted out on his show.
- Oliver Kita, Kingston. I don't see hours listed, it looks more like they have switched to predominantly an online sales platform, but they do offer curbside pick-up with arrangements made in advance.
- Lagusta's Luscious, 25 North Front St, New Paltz.
- Lucky Chocolates, 115 Partition St. Saugerties.The store is closed until Feb 1.
- Fruition Chocolate, 3091 Route 28, Shokan. open 9am to 5pm, they have order online and have shipped or you can pick-up your items curbside too.
- Adams Fairacre Farms, Poughkeepsie Store, Route 44, Also at the Wappingers Route 9 store. They have an amazing chocolate/confection section, including sugar-free and kosher items.
- Alps Sweet Shop, Main Street in Beacon & Main Street Fishkill
- Commodore Chocolates, Broadway in Newburgh. The best place it looks like to get information about Commodore is their Facebook page, click here for that link
- Kingston Candy Bar, tucked away on Wall St in Kingston. So good! Woman owned and known not only for their sweets, but also for there amazing Vegan donuts. Yep, vegan, but they taste sooooo goood.
- Samuels Sweet Shop, Market St, Rhinebeck. You might even see one of the owner's, Paul Rudd or Jeffery Dean Morgan behind the counter when they are not working on a film project.
Do you have a favorite place that is not listed here? Let us know about it!