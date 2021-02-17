Where to Find Paczki in the Hudson Valley

Where can you find these deep fried doughy delights in the Hudson Valley?

If you eat the way I do then every day is kind of like Fat Tuesday. I have a sweet tooth so February is a killer for me.

It starts with my birthday at the beginning of the month and endless amounts of cake. The next weekend is Valentine's Day. It's another day filled with tons of chocolate and sweets.

Then it's Fat Tuesday before you know it. Fat Tuesday by it's very nature is filled with delicious food.

Mardi Gras is French for Fat Tuesday. Fat Tuesday is the last day of Carnival and it is time to have one last big feast until lent starts on the following day with Ash Wednesday.

There are two major desserts associated with Mardis Gras and Fat Tuesday. The King Cake (the one with the baby inside) and the Polish Paczki. I grew up about an hour from Hamtramck, Michigan which had a very large Polish community.

Paczki are deep fried dough pastries filled with with either jelly or Bavarian cream. They are treats that are usually eaten once a year on Fat Tuesday before Ash Wednesday because of Catholic traditions.

Have you seen any bakeries or stores that have Paczki for sale?

The only ones I have been able to find in the Hudson Valley have been at Shoprite. You'll be able to purchase them and enjoy them after Fat Tuesday if you are not observing Lent.

If you know of any other places that sell Paczki let me know.

."}" data-sheets-userformat="{"2":33554688,"11":4,"28":1}">