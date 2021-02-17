Newburgh Artist Rumored to Be Dating Rapper Megan Thee Stallion

Rumors are swirling about a possible romantic relationship between a hometown Hudson Valley rapper and superstar performer Megan Thee Stallion.

Fans are convinced that the "Savage" singer is sharing her body-ody-ody with a Newburgh native who's making a splash in the rap world. According to Showbiz Cheatsheet, Pardison "Pardi" Fontaine and Megan Thee Stallion have been making public social media posts that have left fans wondering if there's romance in the air.

Getty Images for GBK Productions

Fontaine went to school in the City of Newburgh where he grew up as a normal Hudson Valley kid. After graduating, he used his basketball skills to attend college in Delaware, but he soon realized that music was his real passion in life. Performing in and around the Hudson Valley, Fontaine met up with another newcomer to the music world, Cardi B.

The Newburgh rapper invited Cardi B. to perform at shows in his hometown of Newburgh and the duo struck up a friendship. It was Fontaine who wrote the songs "Be Careful" and "Bodak Yellow" which helped catapult Cardi B's career. From there, Fontaine became the go-to songwriter for artists like Kanye West and Ed Sheeran. The rapper even had a hit single of his own a few years ago.

But with all of his success, Fontaine never forgot his Newburgh roots, returning to his hometown to help shine a spotlight on a city that he still considers his home. He says he's happy to be in a position where he can give back to the community.

I always wanted to be able to be that figure we didn’t really have in Newburgh. We got guys that put in the work, but not on like an entertainment level, not somebody that was relevant, and somebody in kids’ everyday life, like in the pop culture.

Fontaine returned to Newburgh to perform a wild show at Newburgh Illuminated in 2019 where many of his former classmates and friends were in attendance.

Bobby Welber

Fans are now wondering if there's more going on than harmless flirting between Fontaine and Megan Thee Stallion. The duo has been exchanging compliments on social media. Megan posted "Body ody" with a laughing emoji under a shirtless picture of Fontaine. The Newburgh rapper responded by telling her "You look how Lamborghinis drive!!!"