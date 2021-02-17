8 Arrested by Welfare Fraud Task Force in Hudson Valley

Eight people were arrested following investigations a Welfare Fraud Task Force in Hudson Valley.

On Tuesday, the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office announced the following arrests made by the Sullivan County Welfare Fraud Task Force.

A joint investigation with members of the New York State Department of Financial Services Frauds Bureau and Sullivan County Welfare Fraud Task Force resulted in the arrest of Maria I. Cruz, 34, of Monticello. Cruz was arrested and charged with grand larceny and offering a false instrument for filing, felonies.

It is alleged that Cruz stole $9,320.00 in Unemployment Insurance Benefits by filing a fraudulent application for unemployment benefits with the New York State Department of Labor. Cruz claimed that she was unemployed when in fact she was receiving pay from her job at the Sullivan County Adult Care Center. Cruz was arraigned in the Village of Monticello Court and released on her own recognizance.

Terry L. Kirkland 55 of Baldwinsville was arrested and charged with welfare fraud and offering a false instrument for filing, felonies. It is alleged that Kirkland stole $5,351.00 in SNAP benefits by failing to disclose that both her husband and Daughter were receiving income from employment. Kirkland was released on an appearance ticket to appear in the Town of Liberty Court at a later date.

A joint investigation with members of the New York State Department of Financial Services Frauds Bureau and Sullivan County Welfare Fraud Task Force has resulted in the arrest of Latoya L. Snowden-Whitley, 36, of Monticello. Snowden-Whitley was charged grand larceny and offering a false instrument for filing, felonies.

It is alleged that Snowden-Whitley stole $26,486.00 in Unemployment Insurance Benefits by filing a fraudulent application for unemployment benefits with the New York State Department of Labor. Snowden-Whitley claimed that she was unemployed when in fact she was receiving pay from her job at the Sullivan County Adult Care Center. Snowden-Whitley was arraigned in the Village of Monticello Court and released on her own recognizance.

Richard C. Hodgson 62 of Rock Hill was arrested and charged with the misuse of food stamps. It is alleged that Hodgson stole $964.00 in SNAP benefits by failing to disclose that he was receiving income from employment. Hodgson was released on an appearance ticket to appear in the Town of Liberty Court at a later date.

Lioner Sanabria Jr. 33 of Livingston Manor was arrested and charged with criminal possession of stolen property, a felony and petit larceny. It is alleged that Sanabria stole a debit card and used it to make purchases. Sanabria was arraigned in the Town of Rockland Court and released on his own recognizance.

Nelse A. Batista 32 of Loch Sheldrake was arrested and charged with being a fugitive from justice. Batista was wanted by Passaic County Sheriff’s Office in New Jersey for Controlled Dangerous Substances in the 3rd Degree. Batista was arraigned in the Town of Thompson Court and remanded to Sullivan County Jail pending extradition.

Ollen E. Eck 35 of Roscoe was arrested on an outstanding Parole Violation Warrant issued for violating the conditions of his Parole. Eck was remanded to the Sullivan County Jail pending a Parole Hearing.

Kayla M. Schrader 29 of Liberty was arrested and charged with petit larceny after it was discovered that Schrader was wanted for an allegation of shoplifting from Walmart. Schrader was released on an appearance ticket to appear in the Town of Thompson Court at a later date.

