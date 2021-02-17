Car Fire During Tuesday’s Ice Storm Kills 1 in Hudson Valley

Police are continuing to investigate a fatal car fire on the Palisades Parkway during Tuesday's storm.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

On Tuesday, Feb. 16 around 2 a.m., New York State Police patrolling the Palisades Parkway observed a dark-colored vehicle on the shoulder near the border of Orange and Rockland counties fully engulfed in flames, police say.

The car was found near exit 16, Lake Welch Drive-Lake Welch Sebago Beach, in a snowbank and facing west. New York State Police couldn't tell if anyone was in the car at the time so they called on a local fire department to help.

The Stony Point Fire Department arrived on the scene and extinguished the fire. After the blaze was put out troopers noticed one occupant in the vehicle who was deceased, according to New York State Police. Police have yet to identify the driver.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. At the time of the crash, freezing rain was falling on most of the Hudson Valley and an Ice Storm Warning was in effect for Orange County. The National Weather Service said to expect significant icing, with total ice accumulations of one-tenth to three-tenths of an inch.

The National Weather Service also warned "Travel could be nearly impossible," late Monday into early Tuesday morning.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post newsletter.

Keep Reading: