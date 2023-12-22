Where In New York State The Flu Is Spreading The Most

If you live or plan to travel to any of these counties across New York you should take some precautions.

Right now many are trying to spread holiday cheer. Also spreading in New York State, the flu. The flu is still "widespread" in the Empire State.

Where In New York The Flu Is Spreading The Most

Below are the counties in New York where there are 40 cases or more per 100,000 residents.

Erie County

Monroe County

Cayuga County

Jefferson County

Lewis County

Oneida County

Hamilton County

Montgomery County

Otsego County

Delaware County

Sullivan County

Orange County

Putnam County

Rockland County

Westchester County

Warren County

Washington County

Dutchess County

Nassau County

Suffolk County

Bronx County

Richmond (Staten Island) County

Kings (Brooklyn) County

Queens County

New York City County

Below are the counties where there are 20 to 39 cases of the flu per 100,000 residents.

Livingston County

Ontario County

Yates County

Steuben County

Seneca County

Thompkins County

Cortland County

Onondaga County

Cattaraugus County

Genesee County

Wyoming County

Allegany County

St. Lawrence County

Fulton County

Clinton County

Essex County

Ulster County

Cases Of Flu, Hospitalizations Are Increasing

Cases of the flu have surged by 27 percent in the past week, according to the New York State Department of Health. Hospitalizations increased by 30 percent in the same time frame.

Health officials suggest that anyone who hasn't received a flu shot should get one as soon as possible.

It's also recommended to wear a mask in some public settings.

