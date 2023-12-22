Where In New York State The Flu Is Spreading The Most
If you live or plan to travel to any of these counties across New York you should take some precautions.
Right now many are trying to spread holiday cheer. Also spreading in New York State, the flu. The flu is still "widespread" in the Empire State.
Where In New York The Flu Is Spreading The Most
Below are the counties in New York where there are 40 cases or more per 100,000 residents.
Erie County
Monroe County
Cayuga County
Jefferson County
Lewis County
Oneida County
Hamilton County
Montgomery County
Otsego County
Delaware County
Sullivan County
Orange County
Putnam County
Rockland County
Westchester County
Warren County
Washington County
Dutchess County
Nassau County
Suffolk County
Bronx County
Richmond (Staten Island) County
Kings (Brooklyn) County
Queens County
New York City County
Below are the counties where there are 20 to 39 cases of the flu per 100,000 residents.
Livingston County
Ontario County
Yates County
Steuben County
Seneca County
Thompkins County
Cortland County
Onondaga County
Cattaraugus County
Genesee County
Wyoming County
Allegany County
St. Lawrence County
Fulton County
Clinton County
Essex County
Ulster County
Cases Of Flu, Hospitalizations Are Increasing
Cases of the flu have surged by 27 percent in the past week, according to the New York State Department of Health. Hospitalizations increased by 30 percent in the same time frame.
Health officials suggest that anyone who hasn't received a flu shot should get one as soon as possible.
It's also recommended to wear a mask in some public settings.
