Where Have You Seen a Bald Eagle in the Hudson Valley?

While driving on Route 9D over the weekend, I glanced up quickly while waiting at a light and saw a beautiful bald eagle cross the sky.

Apparently, this time of year is perfect for eagle watching across the Hudson Valley.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, explains that during "Wintering eagles arrive in December with concentrations peaking in January and February." They also share that the best time to catch a glimpse of the majestic bird is during the morning hours between 7 am and 9am and then later in the afternoon between 4 pm and 5pm.

If you're a part of any of the Hudson Valley groups on Facebook, you have probably seen a uptick in bald eagle photos across your timeline. Are you looking for a great spot to do a little bald eagle watching?

The DEC broke down some of the best places to snap a photo or just enjoy the beauty of our nations bird. Everyone has their specific location, but the DEC recommends the following along the Hudson River:

Personally, I've seen several bald eagles near Bowdoin park in Wappingers and along the river near New Hamburg train station, also in Wappingers.

Have you had a bald eagle sighting? Where did you see it and did you take any pictures? Share with us on Facebook your favorite bird watching spots in the Hudson Valley.