Every Saturday, I find myself walking through different trails throughout the Hudson Valley. While I am doing my walking, I notice that there are several groups of people gathered at the start and the middle of these trails.

So have I stumbled upon one of the best bird-watching spots? I think I have! Have you been to any of the following? Maybe you are one of the people that I say hello to on weekend mornings?

Where are these great 'hiding in plain site' bird-watching locations?

Photo by Travis Grossen on Unsplash Photo by Travis Grossen on Unsplash loading...

Mills Mansion 75 Mills Mansion Drive, in Staatsburg, NY. I don't know which birds this group is looking at, but they are always happy to be up and out early on a Saturday morning. They bring long-range visual gear, dress warmly, and the group grows every week.

What about a 'bird watching group' that not too many people know about?

Photo by Håkon Grimstad on Unsplash Photo by Håkon Grimstad on Unsplash loading...

In the early spring, birds always seem to be more plentiful and more active. Have you ever joined in on one of the bird walks that leave from the Gardiner Library, 133 Farmer's Turnpike, Gardiner, NY 12525, on Friday afternoons? April is really the time to take advantage of those walks, helping each other to read the birds and finding them too.

Are you into seeing Pileated Woodpeckers in the wild?

Photo by Jack Bulmer on Unsplash Photo by Jack Bulmer on Unsplash loading...

A great place to look at birds, especially the Pileated Woodpecker, is at Fahnestock State Park, 1570 NY-301, Carmel Hamlet, NY 10512. You will also find Chickadees, and other birds too.

Is there one more site that has a large number of birds to check out in the Hudson Valley?

Photo by Pete Nuij on Unsplash Photo by Pete Nuij on Unsplash loading...

There is one more place to investigate and seek out more birds, it is the Olana State Park 5720 NY-9G, Hudson, NY 12534. The grounds are gorgeous and there are acres of grapes growing near the property. Birds love grapes, thus are even more birds, of all kinds to gaze upon on an early Sunday morning.

Where is your favorite spot to watch birds? Are you willing to share it with us?

The Birds Are Back in Town Find out which birds return to the Hudson Valley in the spring.

Hummingbirds Hummingbirds