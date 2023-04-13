What’s Coming To Empty Bed Bath & Beyond Stores In New York State
We've learned what businesses are planning to use vacant buildings left empty when Bed Bath & Beyond closed countless stores across New York State.
Bed Bath & Beyond announced plans in early 2023 to close around 400 stores including around 30 New York State locations.
Below is the list of Bed Bath & Beyond closures:
470 Route 211 East, Middletown, NY
1399 Route 300, Newburgh, NY, 12550
500 East Sandford Blvd, Mt. Vernon, NY
1187 Ulster Ave, Kingston, NY
251 East Main Street, Elmsford, NY 10523
459 Gateway Drive, Brooklyn, NY 11239
72 15 25th Avenue, East Elmhurst, NY 11370
3064 Route 50, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
3083 Jericho Turnpike, East Northport, NY 11731
2020 South Road, Suite 3, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601
73 Centre Drive, Plattsburgh, NY
825 West Montauk Highway, West Babylon, NY 11704
5131 Sunrise Highway, Bohemia, NY 11716
1490 Union Turnpike, New Hyde Park, NY 11040
790 Jefferson Rd., Suite 300, Rochester, NY 14623-3254
441 Boston Post Road, Port Chester, NY 10573-4738
850 Third Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11232
806 Hicksville Road, Massapequa, NY 11758
925 Walt Whitman Road, Route 110, Melville, NY 11747
77 Quaker Ridge Road, New Rochelle, NY 10804
1119 Old Country Road, Plainview, NY 11803
165-171 Central Park Avenue, Hartsdale, NY 10530
2131 Central Park Avenue, Yonkers, NY 10710
530 Jericho Turnpike, Mineola, NY 11501
2600 South Road, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601
46 Rockland Plaza / Route 59, Nanuet, NY 10954
167 Old Country Road, Carle Place, NY 11514
8 Veterans Memorial Highway, Commack, NY 11725
675 6th Avenue, New York, NY 10010-5100
245 Atlantic Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11201
1932 Broadway, New York, NY 10024
97 Warren Street, New York, NY 10007
460 Third Ave., New York, NY 10016
Plans In Place In New York State To Fill Vacant Stores
So what will replace these empty stores? CNN reports TJ Maxx, Homegoods and Ross and purchased some of the vacant stores.
While, Planet Fitness, Burlington, Nordstro Rack and Five Below are looking into filling the empty buildings, real estate officials and retail landlords confirmed to CNN.