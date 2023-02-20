What You Must Do If You Smell An ‘Unusual Odor’ In New York State

New York State officials are telling Hudson Valley residents what to do after many reported a strange smell in the region.

Many in the Hudson Valley and other parts of the state are wondering "what’s that smell?" What is it? And what should you do?

DEC: Chemical Odor Reported Throughout Hudson Valley

Canva Canva loading...

New York State officials are now investigating a strange odor that's been reported throughout the Hudson Valley.

In a Facebook post regarding the smell, the New York State DEC highlighted Dutchess, Ulster, Putnam, Rockland, Sullivan and Orange counties.

Unknown Smell In Cornwall, New Windsor, Orange County

Canva/Town of Cornwall Facebook Canva/Town of Cornwall Facebook loading...

Before the DEC commenced we previously reported residents in Cornwall and New Windsor reported an unknown "fragrance" smell.

"This evening, numerous residents reported a strong fragrant odor outdoors in the Cornwall and New Windsor area. Emergency services were notified as the odor was persistent but pleasant with no reports of illness. The source and fragrance remain unknown," Town of Cornwall Supervisor, Joshua T. Wojehowski wrote on Thursday.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

Some In New York Think Smell Is Coming From Ohio Train Derailment

Mingo Junction Fire Department Mingo Junction Fire Department loading...

Residents have reported a strange chemical-like smell and residue on cars, decks and houses. Others say it smells like perfume fragrance adding its "sweet smelling" rather than unpleasant.

Some on social media wonder if the odd smell is coming from the train derailment in Ohio. A photo of the train derailment from Feb. 5 can be seen above.

However, the DEC believes the smell is originating from the Hudson Valley.

Smell Is Worst In Orange County, New York

Google Google loading...

The DEC reports the "unusual odor" is strongest in Eastern Orange County, which indicts a "localized source."

"DEC staff determined that the odors are strongest in Orange County, indicating a localized source," the DEC wrote in an updated post.

No Public Health Threat

The investigation into the smell is ongoing, but the DEC says following an extensive investigation, which includes air readings, there’s no current threat to Hudson Valley residents.

"DEC’s comprehensive investigation into the odors reported in the Hudson Valley is ongoing," the DEC stated. "No imminent public health or environmental threat was detected based on initial air readings taken by DEC."

What To Do If You Smell An 'Unusual Odor' In Hudson Valley, New York

Canva Canva loading...

The DEC also wants Hudson Valley residents to speak out if they smell anything or have any more information.

"The public is advised to contact the NYS Spill Hotline: 1-800-457-7362 and DEC’s Region 3 Office: (845) 256-3000 with any additional information," the DEC tweeted. "In addition, New Yorkers with health questions about air pollutants can call @HealthNYGov's Bureau of Toxic Substance Assessment at 518-402-7800 during business hours or email btsa@health.ny.gov."

If your call is not answered right away the DEC recommends you leaving a message so someone can get you back to as soon as possible.

Unique Smells Associated With Upstate New York

Nearly 50 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State Close to 50 children from New York State and the Hudson Valley have recently gone missing. You can help a New York family get reunited with a missing loved one.

Did You Know? Over 100 Fun Facts About the Hudson Valley Did you know that Lucille Ball made her stage debut in the Hudson Valley? How about Philadelphia Cream Cheese wasn't invented in Philadelphia, but in Orange County? Or that a mansion in Dutchess County inspired the expression "keeping up with the Joneses?" Find out about those and over 100 other fun facts about the Hudson Valley.