What Will Be Different When You Head Back to a Casino?

So casinos across New York State have been shut down and now the go-ahead has been given to head back to your favorite one, hopefully with the odds of winning in your favor. What will be different when you want to go 'test the one-armed bandits?' What will you be able to do or not do?

According to the Resorts World Catskills website, you will see a few changes. Resorts World Catskills announced that they would be re-opening on Wednesday September 9, 2020. Here is what you will notice (at their casino) when you make your way inside:

Expect your temperature to be checked

You will need to wear a mask or face covering at all times not only on the gaming floor, but through out the casino (unless you are seated eating or drinking at a restaurant or bar)

Over 200 Sanitizing Stations are available throughout the gaming floor.

Other mandates from the State of New York include:

Guests will not receive beverage service while at a gaming machine.

Table games will not be allowed at casino's across the state, until physical barriers can be placed between gamblers.

All resorts across the state will have to limit the amount of guests to 25% of their maximum capacity.

As of Tuesday September 8, 2020, there was no information posted on the Rivers Casino & Resort in Schenectady website or Facebook page as to their re-opening plans or status, or the requirements that they were going to ask guests to participate in to be in the casino.

The MGM Casino in Springfield MA, has reopened the casino but the resort and spa is still closed. All guests are required to wear masks while in their buildings. Most of their dining restaurants have also reopened with reduced operating hours and limiting capacity.

Mohegan Sun and Foxwoods Resorts in Connecticut, have also reopened. Both casinos are offering most of their traditional services, including the hotels. As with the other above mentioned casinos, you are required to wear your face covering or mask while on the gaming floor, allow your temperature to be checked, maintain social distancing and take advantage of sanitizing stations set up throughout the resort and gaming floor.

Do you mind having to wear a face covering while gaming? Will not having beverage service while sitting at a machine, keep you from patronizing a casino?

Which is your favorite casino in the area?