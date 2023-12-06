Historic Hudson Valley, NY Site May Become ‘Premier Destination’

Officials announced plans to transform a 125-year Hudson Valley business into a "premier entertainment destination" that will create "thousands of jobs."

MGM Resorts revealed plans to transform Empire City Casino in Yonkers into a full-scale gaming resort.

MGM Resorts Hopes To Transform Westchester County, New York Casino

This week, MGM Resorts International unveiled its vision to transition Empire City Casino by MGM Resorts into a world-class entertainment destination. This will only happen if state officials award a commercial casino license for the Yonkers casino.

If approved there would be many key changes for what officials call the "historic Yonkers, New York site."

MGM Resorts International provided Hudson Valley Post with renderings of the potential changes.

Potential Changes To Empire City Casino In Yonkers

"This is a momentous opportunity for the City of Yonkers, and I'm excited for the future, knowing the development of MGM Empire City will create thousands of good-paying union jobs and the economic growth that will ensure our city continues to flourish and prosper," Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano said.

MGM hopes to transform the video lottery terminal into MGM Empire City, complete with live dealer table games, the newest slot machines and a high-limit gaming area.

"Already drawing millions of guests annually, this development plan will solidify Empire City's status as a premier entertainment destination. Generations of Yonkers residents have worked at, enjoyed, and supported this historic property for 125 years, and I am excited about the significant impacts this project will have for residents now and for the next 125 years," Spano added.

Phase one of the transformation includes comprehensive casino floor redevelopment and expansion. Many other potential changes were released including a 5,000-capacity entertainment venue, state-of-the-art BetMGM sportsbook, food and beverage outlets by celebrated chefs, cocktail bars and lounges and more.

"A full-scale casino and entertainment destination will provide unparalleled experiences, create thousands of jobs, boost the state's economy, and be a game-changer for the entire region," MGM Resorts President and CEO Bill Hornbuckle said.

