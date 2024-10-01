What To Wear In New York To Avoid ‘World’s Deadliest’ Creature

Experts learned what clothes you should avoid wearing if you don't want to get infected by the "world's deadliest" creature.

Do you know what the CDC calls the "world's deadliest" creature?

The 'World’s Deadliest Animal' Lives In New York State

This may come as a surprise, but mosquitos kill more Americans each year than any other animal or insect, according to the CDC.

West Nile Virus and Eastern Equine Encephalitis In New York

West Nile virus and Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) are two mosquito-spread viruses that can lead to a fatal infection.

Close-Up Of Mosquitoes Tom Ervin/Getty Images loading...

In the past four years, there have been eight reported deaths in New York from West Nile.

A number of horses have died from EEE during the summer of 2024.

EEE is very rare but more serious. About 30 percent of humans infected with EEE die while others are left with permanent brain damage.

Colors To Wear/Not Wear In New York State When Dealing With Mosquitoes

CDC CDC loading...

If you don't want to be attacked by mosquitoes, these are the colors you should avoid wearing, according to the University of Washington.

Other Ways To Protect Yourself

You can also protect yourself from mosquito bites by wearing long sleeves and pants when outdoors, particularly at dusk or dawn when mosquitoes are most active.

bhunter/canva bhunter/canva loading...

It’s also recommended to use bug spray.

Why Mosquitoes Bite Some People More Than Others In New York

A doctor is explaining why mosquitoes bite some people more than others.

