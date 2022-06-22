What Lead To Fatal Accident That Demolished Poughkeepsie, NY Bar

Police believe the man behind the wheel of a tractor-trailer was driving "erratically" in Dutchess County and was involved in two additional crashes before driving into a popular bar.

On Monday around 10:40 a.m., the Town of Hyde Park Police Department was dispatched by Dutchess County 911 to 504 Salt Point Turnpike, Junior's Lounge, for a report of a two-vehicle accident with a partial building collapse.

Tractor-Trailer Drives Into Beloved Dutchess County, New York Bar

Arriving officers found a 2020 Peterbilt tractor partially through Junior's Lounge. The trailer, owned by MJD Construction from Pawling, New York, was pulling a fully loaded dump truck.

Accident Kills Hopewell Junction, New York Man

Craig Allen Dickson, 33, of Hopewell Junction, New York was driving the tractor-trailer at the time of the crash, police say. The Dutchess County Medical Examiner's Office declared Dickson dead on the scene.

The events leading up to the fatal crash are still being investigated. But officials believe Dickson was involved in a crash in the City of Poughkeepsie moments before the accident on Salt Point Turnpike.

PD: Dickson Involved In Two Accidents Before Driving Into Popular Poughkeepsie, New York Bar

The tractor-trailer was involved in an accident in the City of Poughkeepsie at the intersection of Weed Street and Smith Street, police say.

Dickson left the scene of the accident and continued east from Smith Street to Salt Point Turnpike, according to the Town of Hyde Park Police Department.

"Witnesses reported the tractor-trailer was driving erratically and went into the westbound lane of traffic several times on Salt Point Turnpike," the Town of Hyde Park Police Department stated.

The tractor-trailer continued east on Salt Point Turnpike and was involved in a second accident just west of Junior's, officials say. The tractor-trailer was involved in an accident with a Toyota Highlander. The impact caused the Toyota to overturn and come to a stop on the south shoulder of the road.

Police believe the impact caused Dickson to over-correct, or the tractor-trailer was deflected from the impact and drove off the road directly into Junior's Lounge.

The driver of the Toyota, a woman from Hyde Park, was taken to Vassar Brothers Medical Center for evaluation but she did not suffer any major injuries, according to police.

Junior's Lounge in Poughkeepsie, NY Totaled by Tractor-Trailer

A representative of Junior's Lounge told us the accident totaled the popular bar. What was left of the building was torn down.

The building was deemed unsafe by the Town of Hyde Park Building Department and was torn down by Amity Construction.

Hyde Park, New York Police Seek More Witnesses

The cause of the crash remains under investigation and police are hoping more witnesses can provide them with information.

"This incident is still actively being investigated by the Hyde Park Police Department, New York State Police Commercial Vehicle Unit and the New York State Police Reconstruction Investigators," the Town of Hyde Park Police Department said. "If anyone has any other information or may have witnessed any erratic operation is asked to call the Hyde Park Police Department at 845-229-9340."

