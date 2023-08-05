Do you remember a weekly (at least I think it was a weekly) publication that was called The Pennysaver? It was something that people used before the internet became popular. People used it to find apartments, sell cars, find out what was on sale at certain stores and even their pets.

So what ever happened to that weekly publication? Did we just get used to having the internet and we resented having to walk to the mailbox to get it out with all of the rest of the weekly flyers? Here is what I found out.

What happened to The Pennysaver?

A jar of pennies surrounded by pennies.

The Pennysaver was very popular in New York with it being produced regionally throughout New York State. Many people would look for it to arrive in their mail weekly, I think I even used it once or twice to find an apartment. The publication sort of folded, with little notice to their staff and their advertisers. How it is still around? We will cover that in a minute. Why did it fold, the reasons? While I cannot find an exact reason, the ones that probably cover it, include more people using the internet to search for things that they had once used the free publication for. But wait, how can you use the Pennysaver today?

How can you use the Pennysaver today?

Photo by Gio Bartlett on Unsplash

You can use it today, with its online version. Yep, even though the paper publication ceases to exist, there were a few people that have kept it going. While it is only available (from what I can tell) online, it is still available, alas only on the internet.

