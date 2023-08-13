What Does This Hudson Valley Road Sign Mean?

A sign that's popped up on a popular Poughkeepsie, NY road has some drivers asking what the heck does it mean?

If you spend any time behind the wheel of a car or truck in the Hudson Valley, (or anywhere in New York), you are well aware that the sides of our roads have numerous signs all over the place. If you pay attention to the signs the next time you are driving around you'll be amazed at how many you'll see.

Signs on New York Roads

The most common signs we see are stop signs, speed limit signs, and the signs that have the official "number road" you are driving on but one sign that's appeared on the side of a Poughkeepsie road has some drivers, (me included), asking "What the heck does this mean?"

Is This Road Sign New?

As I was driving west on 44/55 (the arterial) in Poughkeepsie, NY the other day I was stopped at the traffic light at the intersection of Innis Ave and when I looked out my window I noticed a road sign that I had never seen before. The sign (pictured below) says that "Signals Set For 30 M P H" and at first look I said, "When did that sign go up" and "What does it even mean?" As I turned onto Innis Ave I decided that I would try to investigate when I got home to see if I could find exactly what the sign is attempting to tell us Hudson Valley drivers.

What Does This Sign Mean?

I've traveled that section of the arterial a million times in the last few years and have never seen this sign before and like many am a bit confused as to what exactly it's trying to tell us. After searching online I did find that another state started using signs like this back in 2019. The state of Florida began using these signs in January of 2019 as they started a pilot program to try and cut down delays and sync the traffic lights on one-way roads to the posted speed limit of 30 miles per hour according to the website Tampa Bay.

The objective of signs like this is to inform drivers that they can still make a green light ahead by driving the posted speed limit of 30 M.P.H. Look at them as a warning to drivers that there is no need to speed up while driving in the area in hopes of beating any of the upcoming red lights. Like most signs, its main objective is to have drivers follow the posted speed limits.

That's the most information I could find on signs like these but if you have any other information and want to share it with me please email me at CJ@HUDSONVALLEYCOUNTRY.COM Have you seen these signs in any other parts of the Hudson Valley? Let us know through our app.

