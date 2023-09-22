What Caused Horrific Bus Crash In Hudson Valley, 2 From New York Killed

We've learned more about the horrific bus crash in the Hudson Valley and what's believed to be the cause of the crash.

A New York community is in mourning after a bus carrying members of a school's marching band crashed in the Hudson Valley.

Long Island Community Deals With Tragedy In Orange County, New York

What Likely Caused Horrific Bus Crash In Hudson Valley

A faulty front tire is likely the cause of the crash, according to New York Gov. Kathy Hochul.

"While it's preliminary, it is likely that a faulty front tire contributed to the accident. Although, again, this is still under investigation. That's a preliminary determination," Hochul said during a Thursday evening press conference.

Hochul called Thursday "a day of terror" adding the entire state is grieving.

"There are families grieving today. They say grief is the price you pay for love. We have families, we have a school, a school district, a county, and indeed an entire state that is grieving at this time," she said.

Hochul also thanked first responders for "running into danger" to help.

"I do want to acknowledge some incredible people who put on their uniforms every day, are there in our time of need ... And the countless fire and rescue departments that showed up literally running into danger, uncertain as to whether or not that bus could explode or whether they'd be safe. But they never questioned. They just respond, and we owe them our gratitude every single day," Hocul added.

Investigation Continues By New York State Police Following Fatal Bus Accident

New York State Police confirmed in a press release troopers are continuing to investigate the fatal bus crash with multiple serious injuries on Interstate 84 in the town of Wawayanda, Orange County.

Interstate 84 westbound was closed at exit 15A with detours in place until early Friday morning.

On Thursday, drivers were told to avoid the area as Interstate 84 westbound was expected to be closed for several hours.

