Drunk New York Driver Kills 2 Youths In Hudson Valley, Sentence

A Lower Hudson Valley woman is off to prison for a drunk-driving crash that killed two "young victims."

Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced on Wednesday that a Lower Hudson Valley woman was sentenced for driving drunk and causing a crash resulting in two passengers' deaths.

Westchester County Woman Sentenced For Fatal Drunk Driving Crash In Mamaroneck, New York

Bethzy Higueros, 23, of Pelham, New York was sentenced to one to three years in prison.

“The defendant’s decision to drive while intoxicated caused the tragic death of two young victims who were friends of the defendant. We thank the families of the victims for working with our Office during a very difficult time," Rocah stated.

On December 14, 2022, she pleaded guilty to vehicular manslaughter in the first degree, a felony, and DWI, a misdemeanor.

Drunk Driver Kills Teen, 20-Year-Old In Westchester County, New York

On April 11, 2021, at approximately 2:37 a.m., Higueros was driving over 80 miles per hour on Boston Post Road in Mamaroneck with two passengers in her car.

She sped through a red light and crashed into a utility pole, shearing off both passenger side doors. The car caught fire after the collision.

Higueros, who was 21 at the time of the incident, had a blood alcohol content of .17 and an expired driver’s permit, officials say.

2 New Rochelle Residents Killed In Fiery Crash

Veronica Diaz Ayala, 20, of New Rochelle was pronounced dead on the scene. 19-year-old Itzel Oliveros, also from New Rochelle, was transported to Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx, where she died on June 6, 2021.

The Town of Mamaroneck Police Department arrested Higueros on December 9, 2021.

