“Weird Al” Kicking Off Massive U.S. Tour in Poughkeepsie

Weird Al Yankovic will return to Poughkeepsie to kick off a new U.S. tour when he plays the Bardavon on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at 7:30 pm. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, December 10th at 10 am.

Talk about a pop culture icon! Weird Al is known for his popular song parodies and a career that has lasted 40 years. He's won for Grammy Awards and has had four gold albums and six platinum albums. His first exposure was on the Dr. Demento radio show. Parodies of The Knack's "My Sharona" ("My Bologna") and Queen's "Another One Bites the Dust" ("Another One Rides the Bus") would garner some attention, but it would be his parody of Joan Jett's "I Love Rock 'n' Roll" ("I Love Rocky Road") that would get him signed to Scotti Brothers Records. Yankovic's second album "Weird Al" Yankovic in 3-D would go Gold in 1984 and eventually reach Platinum status. The album featured the popular song and video "Eat It" (parody on Michael Jackson's "Beat It"). In addition to his albums, he also starred in the movie UHF and his own Saturday morning television series on CBS called The Weird Al Show.

I've been a fan of "Weird Al" since I was a young kid with my cassette copy of Weird Al Yankovic in 3-D. I remember distinctively staying up late watching Friday Night Videos on NBC awaiting the world video premiere of "Eat It" (this was before we had MTV in the household). I've bought the albums over the years and finally got to see Al in concert when he played the Civic Center some years back.

"Weird Al" will launch a massive 133 date, 6 month U.S. tour dubbed The Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indugent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour at Poughkeepsie's Bardavon on April 26 with special guest Emo Philips. Ticket presale is currently on for Bardavon members, with the general on-sale starting Friday. Get more info here.