Week of ‘Driving Hell’ Expected as Busy Dutchess Road Gets Paved

It's going to be a difficult week for many drivers in Dutchess County.

One of the most annoying road construction projects in recent memory is finally getting closer to the finish line. But unfortunately, after two years of sitting in traffic, the situation for drivers is actually going to get a lot worse before it gets better.

Anyone who's been traveling back and forth from Hopewell Junction knows that a major reconstruction project has been underway on Old Hopewell Road. The road work began on June 1 of 2020 and has been creating lane closures and backups on a daily basis, only taking breaks for winter weather.

Two years later, the project is finally coming to a close, but not before one final task is completed that could cause the worst closures and traffic delays to date. So far, drivers have suffered through asphalt milling, shoulder widening, grading, drainage improvements, a concrete culvert extension, guide rail replacement, utility relocations, traffic signal installations, and more. But now it's time for paving.

The completely reconstructed Old Hopewell Road is finally ready for a final coat. Starting Wednesday, April 27 crews will be laying asphalt on the road. The process will take about a week to complete and drivers are being warned that major delays are anticipated throughout that time. There will be intermittent lane closures that will cause significant delays. Local residents are being asked to exercise extra patience, as side roads and driveways may remain temporarily closed while the fresh pavement sets. Cars may be trapped for a bit, unable to drive on the asphalt before it completely cools.

Weather permitting, the paving is expected to be complete by May 3. After that, all that will be left is to paint stripes on the road, install signs, and repair shoulders with topsoil. The entire project is expected to end in late June, finishing up almost exactly two years after it all began.

