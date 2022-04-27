Man Who Ran 4 New York Eateries, Popular Hudson Valley Diner Dies

A man who owned four New York restaurants, including a popular Hudson Valley diner has passed away.

John Daskalis, 63, passed away on Monday, April 25, 2022, at his home, after an illness, his obituary states.

Daskalis, was born on August 1, 1958, in Greece. He was the owner and operator of Johnny D’s Restaurant in New York and most recently in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Owner of 4 New York Restaurants Dies After Battle With Cancer

Johnny D's Waffles & Benedicts, Myrtle Beach Johnny D's Waffles & Benedicts, Myrtle Beach loading...

Daskalis passed away after battling cancer for several months, his daughter, Jamie, wrote in a Facebook post posted by his restaurant.

"It is with great sadness that I inform everyone, our beloved Johnny D, passed away yesterday evening. He had been battling cancer for several months, fighting so hard, but unfortunately this one was too big of a battle. My father was the strongest man I ever met. He taught us so much about discipline, hard work, being strong, love, life and just everything a father & husband is supposed to be. We will miss him every day and use the knowledge of what he taught us to continue his legacy," Johnny D's Waffles & Benedicts, Myrtle Beach, wrote on Facebook.

Owner of Johnny D's in New Windsor, Orange County, New York Passes Away

Daskalis operated four restaurant locations in New York, including Coney Island in Middletown and Johnny D's in New Windsor, New York according to the Johnny D's website.

Google Google loading...

Daughter Graduated From the Culinary Institute of America in Dutchess County

His daughter, Jamie Daskalis, is a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America with a degree in Baking & Pastry.

"Growing up her father had four restaurant locations in New York. It was in those restaurants that her love of the food started. After graduation, she started working at her father's smallest restaurant called Coney Island, located in Middletown NY. As (the) business grew and things were going well, a new opportunity arose in Myrtle Beach and she grabbed it," the Johnny D's website states about chef Jamie.

Johnny D's Waffles & Benedicts, Myrtle Beach Johnny D's Waffles & Benedicts, Myrtle Beach loading...

After leaving New York, John Daskalis moved to South Carolina where he opened up three successful Johnny D's locations. One in Myrtle Beach, the other in Norht Myrtle Beach and most recently, during the height of the 2020 pandemic, one in Surfside Beach, South Carolina.

"His family and his customers meant the most to him. He put us all before himself everyday. He loved all of his customers so much. He was always so excited to see y’all day after day, it was what he lived for. To his last day he made sure the restaurants and his customers where being taking care of, and we are here now to continue that," Jamie wrote on Facebook. "Don’t worry Daddy … We got this!! Get some rest now."

Johnny D's Waffles & Benedicts, Myrtle Beach Johnny D's Waffles & Benedicts, Myrtle Beach loading...

Funeral services for "Johnny D" are set for Friday, April 29, 2022, at St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Burial will follow at Southern Palms Memorial Gardens.

Hudson Valley Says Goodbye To Over 100 Businesses

10 Best Places To Raise A Family In New York State New York State is one of the best places in the country for people to raise a family. From amazing schools to plenty of outdoor spaces New York State offers some of the best towns and cities for parents and children to enjoy their lives.