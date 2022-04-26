You have kerosene sitting in the garage, leftover from the winter or even from last year's camping trip? What do you do with it? Wait, is there anything that you can do with it?

Well, if you are wondering if there is some big 'kerosene recycling place' that no one knows about? There isn't. Is there a place where you can donate it? How do you go about getting rid of kerosene that is legal here in New York State?

Can you simply pour kerosene down the sink in New York State?

Photo by alex mihu on Unsplash Photo by alex mihu on Unsplash loading...

NO! You cannot just pour this down drain, toilet, or storm drain. Not only is kerosene flammable, but it is also corrosive, so it can cause damage to your pipes as well as potentially catch them on fire. Try explaining that to your insurance company.

Can you simply burn the old kerosene to get rid of it? Like, put it in a drum and burn it?

Photo by Immo Wegmann on Unsplash Photo by Immo Wegmann on Unsplash loading...

Honestly, it depends on how old the kerosene is and how it has been stored. Because kerosene is corrosive, if you store your old heaters and lamps with it in it, it can do damage while in storage, and then just become all gunky when you do go to burn it, causing even more damage.

What do you do with this leftover kerosene in New York State? Put in the trash?

Photo by Cedrik Wesche on Unsplash Photo by Cedrik Wesche on Unsplash loading...

Nope, kerosene in the trash is a bad thing. Again, this is flammable and can cause additional issues, like burning down the entire trash truck.

So, is there a 'good way' to get rid of kerosene in New York State? A legal way?

Photo by Vladimir Fedotov on Unsplash Photo by Vladimir Fedotov on Unsplash loading...

While there is a slim chance that the place you bought it at, has a recycling event, the best place to get rid of kerosene is an easier option. Look to your county's website for hazardous waste disposal events. Most counties in New York State have one or more of these events a year. Some require an appointment and a pre-payment when you join in, while others are actually free. These disposal events are the best and most environmental way to dispose of things like kerosene, paint thinners, and old insecticides.

Tips To Know To Avoid Fatal Fires Using Space Heaters in New York Many people use space heaters to stay warm in New York. But few know the important steps you need to take to avoid a fire.

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

