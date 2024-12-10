Orange County Hazardous Waste & RX Disposal Now Scheduled

Attention Orange County residents, what better time than heading into the hustle and bustle of the holiday season than to clean out some of those unwanted, old, expired and no longer used items from the house...especially the ones taking up space in the garage, and prescriptions sitting in the cabinet that you no longer take.

A hazardous waste and safe scripts pharmaceutical collection event is happening this Saturday in Orange County.

Household Hazardous Waste/Safe Scripts Event, Items Accepted

On Saturday December 14th, between 9am and 3pm, rain or shine at the Port Jervis High School [10 Route 209 Port Jervis, NY], Orange County residents will be able to safely dispose of various hazardous waste and pharmaceutical items.

There is a lengthy list of items that WILL be accepted at the Orange County-based event on Saturday, December 14th including:

Paint items and similar supples like oil and wet latex/water based paints, stains and varnishes, paint thinners and strippers, wood preservatives, resins, rosins and adhesives

Cleaners including furniture, floor and metal polishes, rug and upholstery cleaner, oven, toilet bowl and drain cleaner, spot removers, dry cleaning solvents

Swimming pool chemicals

Lawn care products, pesticides, herbicides, insecticides

Lighter fluids, propane tanks that are 'camp size'

Septic tank degreasers

Car items like engine degreasers, car waxes, carbaurator cleaner, gasoline, gas/oil mixes, transmission and brake fluid, motor oil and antifreeze

Batteries including rechargeable, auto and tractor

Thermostats, thermometers, fire extinguishers

Fluorescent bulbs

Residents can also bring pharmaceutical drugs for safe disposal.

Items Not Accepted at Orange County Collection Event

Things like electronics, home appliances, tires, controlled substances and explosives will not be accepted. A full list can be found below from another collection event that took place just before Thanksgiving:

All materials should be loaded into the trunk or rear of the vehicle, and event staff will unload for you. All participants are asked to remain in their vehicles, and be sure to have a valid ID that shows their Orange County residency in order to participate.

