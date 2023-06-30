How to Legally Dispose of Old Gasoline in the Hudson Valley, NY?

So you have old gasoline in the garage? What do you do with it? Is it just straight gas or did you mix it with oil? Here's another big question? How long has it been there? Did you put that stabilizer in it? Old gas can cause you issues in your equipment too, so what should you do with it?

If you have ever had to take your mowers carbonator apart and clean it, then you know what old gas can do to your equipment, it can gunk it (technical word there) or it can clog it up. Plus, what color is the gasoline? When I looked at the old gas and saw that it was yellow-ish and not clear? Yep, that's another way someone told me you can tell if the gas is old, because the color will change.

So, what should you not do with that old gasoline in New York State?

You should not in any circumstances pour it down a drain or into a sewer or pour it on your lawn. Sewer gas is plenty flammable enough, without adding real gasoline to it. I tried mixing some of the old gas with the new gas, and then using it in the lawn mower, let's just say, I have become really good and taking the carbonator apart and cleaning it out.

So, what CAN you do with the old gasoline to get rid of it in New York State?

The most convenient way is to take it to of the Hazardous Waste Disposal events in your community. Depending on where you are, there will be a small charge for these events. What does the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation have to say about using that old gas? Here is a pdf, of how they say you can make that 'bad gas' potentially good again.

Is there a difference in the types of gas that are available? Who allegedly has the 'best gas' in the Hudson Valley?

