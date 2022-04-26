Do KNOT Miss Out: Best Pretzels Around the Hudson Valley

You do KNOT want to miss out on these delicious snacks across the Hudson Valley.

Of course, we had to throw in a pun there because...April 26th is National Pretzel Day. While National Pretzel Day has been celebrated for years, one of the most popular television shows of all time gave it a whole new meaning.

Stanley Hudson (played by Leslie David Baker) once said:

I wake up every morning in a bed that's too small, drive my daughter to a school that's too expensive, and then I go to work to a job for which I get paid too little, but on Pretzel Day? Well, I like Pretzel Day

Yes, we did just drop a quote from The Office on our website as a way to celebrate National Pretzel Day.

Don't worry, we're also giving you a complete list of some of the best hot pretzels to try at some of our favorite Hudson Valley restaurants. We did the research so you don't have to.

Where Can You Get Hot Pretzels on National Pretzel Day in the Hudson Valley?

From Dutchess to Ulster and Orange, there are a handful of restaurants to check out and grab a hot pretzel for National Pretzel Day. You can have it as an appetizer or as a full meal.

Tavern 23 in Poughkeepsie serves up a Pretzel Antipasto that's garnished with your favorite cheeses and meats.

If you find the Embers food truck you can enjoy a hot pretzel with 3 sauces, including a caramel sauce that is a game-changer.

Head out to Hudson Ale Works in Highland for a braided pretzel, dip it in their Highland Helles cheese sauce and wash it down with one of their delicious beers on tap.

As we said, the options are endless. Stanly Hudson would 100% approve of National Pretzel Day in the Hudson Valley. Do you?

13 Hudson Valley Pretzels You Should KNOT Skip Don't get it TWISTED, every day is pretzel day in the Hudson Valley with these delicious options.

