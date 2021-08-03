It was actually a bit chilly Tuesday morning, as temps dipped into the low 50s across the Hudson Valley early. This will set up milder weather for the next few days, as the area will experience cooler temps and lower humidity. But, it's still summer and the mild weather is bound to end at some point. How long before the next chance for hotter weather and rain?

Highs Tuesday will be in the upper 70s and partly cloudy, according to Hudson Valley Weather. Lows overnight will be in the upper 50s, to near 60. Highs Wednesday will be around 80, with a mixture of sun and clouds by afternoon. Clouds will increase overnight, with lows around 60. Forecasts say this will bring in the next chance for rain by later in the week.

Highs Thursday Will be in the upper 70s, with rain showers and some thunderstorms by afternoon. Rain could be heavy as we approach Thursday night, as lows will be in the lower to mid 60s. The rain is expected to last through Friday morning, as highs will approach 80 during the day. There could be some breaks of sunshine by later in the day, according to meteorologists. This will mark the return of more summer-like temperatures and humidity, as the Hudson Valley could be heading into another heatwave by late weekend.

Highs Saturday and Sunday are expected to approach the upper 80s, to possibly near 90. There is a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon each day, as the humidity will once again rise, pushing the heat index into the low 90s. The hot and humid weather should stick around though early next week, with the best chance for more rain and thunderstorms by Wednesday.

