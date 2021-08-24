WEATHER: Even More Heat and Humidity Is On the Way

Henri left many parts of the Hudson Valley drenched as the storm slowly churned over the area for the last two days. Parts of the Hudson Valley and Catskills saw anywhere from 2 to 7 inches of rain as the tropical storm moved slowly from east, before finally turning around and exiting back east late Monday afternoon. Now, the heat returns.

Tuesday's highs will climb to the upper 80s to near 90, as skies will remain mostly sunny during the day. Lows will only fall to around 70, as higher humidity once again sets in. Wednesday will be pretty much the same, as highs will approach 90 across many parts of the Hudson Valley. It will remain humid through the day, as the heat index will again become a factor during the afternoon. Lows overnight will be in the low 70s, under mostly clear skies.

The greatest chance for more rain and thunderstorms comes Thursday, as scattered storms are expected to develop by afternoon. Highs will again climb to near 90, and lows will only fall to the lower 70s. This will bring in some slightly cooler and dryer air, as highs Friday will stay in the low 80s. Overnight lows are expected to fall into the low to mid 60s. The next chance for precipitation comes Saturday as scattered showers are possible across the area by afternoon. Highs Saturday should cool off a bit to the mid to upper 70s, as clouds will keep the temperatures down a bit.

Looking ahead, the Weather Channel says temps should stay down to more normal levels across the region as we enter early next week. Highs Monday and Tuesday are expected to stay in the low 80s.

