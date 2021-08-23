$4,000 Bike Sting Successfully Pulled Off by Wappingers Police

An example of great undercover police work in the Hudson Valley.

One thing that most of us can agree on is that we hate seeing anyone get something stolen from them! It has to be one of the worst feelings, but when the "tables get turned" that awful feeling becomes pretty damn good.

That's exactly what happened when the Village of Wappingers Police Department got a report from a Hudson Valley bike shop that reported that someone had stolen an expensive bike from the shop according to a Facebook post by the police department.

After the bike was stolen, someone noticed that it was listed for sale on Craigslist, and on the Facebook Marketplace, from a location in Staten Island, New York. That person notified police of the postings, and that's when police put a plan into action.

Police Detective Weaver started an investigation, and decided to start an undercover sting to try and get the bike back and possible apprehend the person, or persons responsible for stealing the bike.

For the sting to work, Weaver had to set up a fake Facebook account and contact the seller to make arrangements to buy the stolen bike. Once Weaver connected with the seller, they agreed for Weaver to purchase the bike for $4,000, the transaction was set to take place in Ramapo.

When the seller arrived to sell the bike and collect $4,000, he was met by Detective Weaver, Police officer Martinez and the real owner of the bicycle. The bicycle was recovered without any issues, but due to some "legal obstacles" the seller was not arrested.

The good news is that the bike is back in possession of the bike shop, and the thieves left without making any money off the sale of the stolen bike. Job well done officers!

Ulster County Boy Gets Birthday Surprise from Area Police Officers 4 year-old Ryker gets a once in a lifetime birthday surprise from Ulster County police officers.

Nearly 30 New York Sex Offenders Recently Moved in Hudson Valley New York officials are alerting the public about 30 New York sex offenders who recently moved in the Hudson Valley.