‘Every Single’ New York Business Told To Require COVID Vaccines

Businesses across New York State are being told to "require employees to get vaccinated or face strict" restrictions.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

On Monday, the FDA gave full approval to the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

"I hope you choose to be vaccinated," Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro tweeted after the approval. "A weapon in our arsenal. Please choose what’s best for you."

Until Monday, Pfizer's vaccine was available under emergency use authorization. The emergency use authorization remains in place for kids ages 12 to 15, though full approval is expected in the near future. Emergency use authorization also remains in place for a third vaccine dose.

"Great News—anyone who was waiting on FDA approval - it’s done! To anyone who needed that final push," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul tweeted. "Let’s vax up NY!"

Following the news, President Biden urged all businesses to mandate a COVID-19 vaccine for employees.

"Let me say this loudly and clearly," Biden said during a press conference at the White House. "If you're a business leader, a nonprofit leader, a state or local leader who has been waiting on full FDA approval to require vaccinations, I call on you now to do that. Require your employees to get vaccinated or face strict requirements. Vaccination requirements have been around for decades. In fact the reason, most people Americans, don't worry about polio smallpox measles mumps and rubella today is because of vaccines. It only makes sense to require a vaccine to stop the spread of COVID-19."

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

In his final hours as New York's governor, Andrew Cuomo also called on New York business leaders to require vaccinations.

"Every single employer in New York State should require all eligible employees to get vaccinated," Cuomo stated. "It's past time for pleading and cajoling - the vaccines are safe, effective, free, and readily available. The only way we'll beat COVID once and for all is by getting every single eligible New Yorker vaccinated. No more excuses - let's get it done, New York."

United States Surgeon General Vivek Murthy believes the FDA's full approval will lead to more vaccine mandates from schools, businesses and hospitals. Moderna's COVID vaccine is expected to be formally approved in September, officials believe.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)

Peek Inside Banned NFL Owner's $60 Million Yacht Docked in Hudson Valley Take a look at an amazing $60 million yacht that's owned by an NFL owner that's been docked for weeks in the Hudson Valley.

Hudson Valley Says Goodbye To Over 70 Businesses

Award-Winning Actor Selling Hudson Valley 'Mountaintop Masterpiece' An award-winning actor is selling "mountaintop masterpiece" in Napanoch, Ulster County. Check out all of the photos of this impressive "mountaintop masterpiece" below:

Did You Know? Over 100 Fun Facts About the Hudson Valley Did you know that Lucille Ball made her stage debut in the Hudson Valley? How about Philadelphia Cream Cheese wasn't invented in Philadelphia, but in Orange County? Or that a mansion in Dutchess County inspired the expression "keeping up with the Joneses?" Find out about those and over 100 other fun facts about the Hudson Valley.

Take A Look At The Most Expensive Home on the Market in the Hudson Valley

LOOK: Here Are the 25 Best Places to Live in New York State Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in New York using data from Niche . Niche ranks places to live based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, health care, recreation, and weather. Cities, suburbs, and towns were included. Listings and images are from realtor.com

On the list, there's a robust mix of offerings from great schools and nightlife to high walkability and public parks. Some areas have enjoyed rapid growth thanks to new businesses moving to the area, while others offer glimpses into area history with well-preserved architecture and museums. Keep reading to see if your hometown made the list.

Nearly 30 High-Risk New York Sex Offenders Recently Moved in Hudson Valley New York officials are alerting the public about 30 New York sex offenders who recently moved in the Hudson Valley.

Photos: Historic 'Hudson Mansion,' With Stage Listed For Discounted Price

Hidden Treasure Worth Thousands Found in New York Home

38 'Most Wanted' in New York Authorities across New York State, including the FBI, have identified these people as its "Most Wanted Fugitives." Officials ask for help in finding them but warn they should be considered "armed and dangerous."

Highest-Rated Airbnb in New York Found in Hudson Valley You won't have to leave the Hudson Valley if you want to enjoy New York's highest-rated Airbnb.