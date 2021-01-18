WEATHER: Calm Weather Ahead but Becoming Colder

If you're enjoying the relatively calm and quite January the Hudson Valley has experienced, then you won't have any issue with the forecast ahead for the week. It will become a bit colder though, especially at night, according to forecasters. Temperatures actually remained a bit above normal over the weekend, as the early Saturday morning rain finally moved out of the area. setting up a dryer weather pattern. How long will the quite weather last?

Expect highs in the lower 40s Monday, as skies will remain mostly cloudy with a slight chance for light drizzle late in the afternoon. Lows will dip into the mid 20s overnight. Temperatures begin to cool off by Tuesday, as highs will stay in the upper 30s with a bit of a breeze picking up. Lows will fall into the mid 30s again under partly cloudy skies.

Highs Wednesday will stay in the mid 30s with mostly cloudy skies across the area. Lows will be colder as the temperatures are expected to fall into the lower 20s, with a chance for light snow showers overnight. Highs will be cold Thursday, with it only getting up into the upper 20s during the afternoon. Lows will be in the low 20s again, under mostly cloudy skies.

Highs Friday will climb into the mid to upper 30s, with a mixture of sun and clouds during the day. Lows will once again fall into the 20s, thought the threat of precipitation will remain slim. The forecast ahead for next week is calling for temps to stay in the 30s during the day, though there is an increasing chance for rain and maybe snow showers towards mid week. Some longer range forecasts are saying things could change as we head towards the end of the month. A split in the Polar Vortex could bring frigid Arctic-like weather and the chance for snow in the coming weeks to the Hudson Valley. It is still too early to tell, but some forecasters are saying the current pattern could drastically change pretty soon.