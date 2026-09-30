Small Hudson Valley Community Says Goodbye To 2 Beloved Pizzerias

One small community in the Hudson Valley just lost two popular pizzerias in four days.

Two pizzerias in Montgomery, New York permanently closed their doors.

Antonio’s Family Restaurant

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Antonio’s Family Restaurant officially had its last day of business on Sunday, Sept. 20.

"For years, Antonio's has been so much more than just a place to get a great meal. It has been a true cornerstone of our village, a gathering space for neighbors, and a home away from home for so many families. The warmth, hospitality, and dedication the family provided to our community have left an indelible mark on Montgomery," Village Mayor Mike Hembury wrote on Facebook about the closing.

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The owner has been battling cancer for years and decided to close to focus on her health and family.

Vic's Pizza

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Four days later, another Montgomery pizzeria served its last pie. Vic's Pizza closed for good on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026.

"It is a sad day for our village as we say goodbye to Vic's Pizza. For many years, this shop has been a warm and welcoming spot in the Village of Montgomery," Hembury wrote on Facebook. "Angelo and his family did more than just bake great pizza. They created a place where friends could meet, families could gather, and everyone felt at home."

Cascarino's Pizzeria, another pizzeria in Montgomery, wished both owners "nothing but the best moving forward" and reminded residents to give remaining restaurants extra time as they navigate extra business.

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