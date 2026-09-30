Thousands Fleeing Texas, Florida, California & New Jersey For New York

New York has a reputation for people leaving, but a new report tells a very different story.

According to recent U.S. Census Bureau data, nearly 121,000 New Yorkers left New York State in 2025.

Despite that New York's overall population actually grew by 129,881. That means more people moved into New York than left it.

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So who exactly is moving here?

These States Are Sending The Most People To New York State

Turns out, many of your New York's new neighbors are from places like Texas, Florida, and California. Plus a few other surprises, including the top spot.

Here are the states that are sending the most people to New York.

LOOK: States sending the most people to New York Stacker compiled a list of states where the most people are moving to New York using data from the Census Bureau. Gallery Credit: Stacker

Over 21,000 people relocated from Florida to New York State in 2024, making the Sunshine State one of the biggest sources of new Empire State residents. Texas wasn't far behind, sending more than 12,000 people north to New York.

California residents are also making the move in significant numbers.

Our friends at Stacker determined the states where the most people are moving to New York by using data from the Census Bureau.

6 Reasons Why Empire State Residents Are Fleeing New York

In related news, we've learned the top reasons why people are leaving New York State.

The Top 6 Reasons Why New Yorkers Are Moving Out Why are so many New Yorkers leaving the state? It has been a popular discussion over the last few years, and an issue that was even addressed recently by Governor Hochul as one we the state needs to fix. The pandemic has certainly influenced the ratio of folks leaving New York versus those moving in, but there are a multitude of reasons why New Yorkers move out. Here are the top 6 according to United Van Lines. Gallery Credit: Matty Jeff

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