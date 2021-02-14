3 Ways to Get Active Indoors in the Hudson Valley

If you’re like me, you enjoy being active. Since we live in the beautiful Hudson Valley it’s super easy to always find fun ways to stay in shape. With the winter months, it can be tough to keep up on our adventures outside. Here are few ways that we can have fun, stay active and still enjoy this area but indoors.

Rock climbing

I have only gone rock climbing once and it was so much fun. It can be such a thrill the higher you adventure up. This activity can challenge yourself, increase motivation and provide satisfaction once you complete it.

Gravity Vault Indoor Rock Gyms

6 Neptune Road

Poughkeepsie NY

BC's New Paltz Climbing Gym

234 Main Street

New Paltz, NY

Alpine Endeavors LLC

44 Main Street

New Paltz NY

Go bowling

Bowling is fun and inexpensive. You can usually grab a drink or two at the bar and snack to enjoy the perfect night. This activity can include any age group and at any level of skill.

Spins Bowl

47 Taft Avenue

Poughkeepsie NY

Spin Bowl

1677 US 9

Wappingers Falls NY

Pat Tarsio Lanes

173 South Plank Rd.

Newburgh NY

Go ice skating

The greatest thing about ice skating is feeling as if you’re gliding along the ice rink. As much as I enjoy ice skating outside, it has been just too cold to do so. Here are a few places you can channel your inner ice skater skills and show them who’s boss.

Ice Time Sports Complex

21 Lakeside Rd.

Newburgh, NY

Kiwanis Ice Arena

6 Small World Avenue

Saugerties NY

I would check to see the hours of operation and days that these facilities are running.

Out of the three, which activity interests you the most? I’m down for some rock climbing. Share your thoughts with us below, enjoy!