Presidents Day 2021 What’s Open & What’s Closed?

Presidents Day is a holiday that takes place on the third Monday of February. This year, 2021, it will take place on Monday February 15. Why do we celebrate or mark this day, and what will be open or closed?

Let's quickly touch base with the difference between a Federal and a National Holiday? What's the diff?

A Federal Holiday is one that has been recognized by the US Government. Government offices will be closed, and federal employees are paid to have the day off.

A National Holiday is one that every person would be off from work. After checking out multiple sources, turns out the United States does not have a National Holiday. The closest holiday that could possibly be seen as "a day every person across the United States might celebrate" is the 4th of July or Independence Day.

So, what is normally closed on a holiday like Presidents Day?

Banks

Government Offices

Post Offices

Most Public Libraries

Most Schools

Metro North is running on a Saturday schedule

The other question that a lot of people ask, "Will I have to put the trash out, if I normally have a Monday am trash pick up?" Well the answer to that? Is yes, at least for most of the trash collection services that we researched here in the Hudson Valley.

Does your employer have you working on this Federal Holiday or do you have the day off from work?

Just a little heads up, if you find yourself out shopping during the Presidents Day Weekend, what items will you allegedly find on sale more than others during this annual sale?

According to RetailMeNot.com, the items that you should go ahead and purchase this particular holiday are, Appliances, Furniture and Mattresses. So, will there be shopping in your plans for this holiday weekend as well? Or relaxing at home, pleasantly socially distant from the crowds?

