All City of Poughkeepsie Arterial Residents Get New Trash Cans

Do you stop to think anything more about your trash cans other than "What night do I need to put them out for pick-up?" The City of Poughkeepsie recently announced that they were going to be deploying city-owned sanitation receptacles for some residents.

via City of Poughkeepsie press release

The City will then be giving those residents new trash cans which will replace the ones that you currently use. Why are they doing this? The City of Poughkeepsie is doing this (via email) to give you a more pleasing visual to everyone driving through the area.

People who live on the East and West bound arterial will be getting the new cans. For those of you who need a refresher or like me when I moved to the Hudson Valley years ago, (I just didn't know) the East/West bound arterial is Route 44/55. The North/South bound arterial in Poughkeepsie is Route 9.

The new trash cans are 95-gallons and are featured in the photo above. They are easy to move around because of the wheels. There is also a second, new can that you can put your recycling in.

Another reason that the City of Poughkeepsie is moving to the new uniform cans is because they are able to be collected by a semi-automated garbage truck, which will allow for more efficient garbage collection.

Will these cans also be implemented in other parts of the City of Poughkeepsie? That is a distinct possibility. Finally, one last reminder. If you do get garbage collection from the City of Poughkeepsie, you are reminded that you should not put your trash out before 5 PM the night before your trash is to be picked up.

Which do you prefer, the new style trash cans with the attached lids and wheels or the more old school classic style?